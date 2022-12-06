Suspended for abusing woman leader, party functionary Suriya Siva quits BJP

Suriya Siva, who jumped ship from DMK a few months ago, on Tuesday announced his decision to quit the BJP, two weeks after he was suspended from the party for verbally abusing and threatening a woman functionary over appointment of office bearers.

Suriya, son of DMK Rajya Sabha MP ‘Tiruchi’ Siva, said he was “severing his ties” with the BJP. In a series of tweets, Suriya thanked state unit chief K Annamalai for the opportunities provided to him since his joining.

The development comes after Suriya came under criticism for his foul and abusive language used during a phone conversation with Daisy Charan, the head of the party’s minorities wing.

“It was a good experience to have worked with you. You are a treasure to the TN BJP, and the party will secure double-digit (vote share) in the next elections. But to achieve this, the General Secretary (Organisation) Kesava Vinayagam should be replaced. If not, the BJP will remain the same as the past,” Suriya wrote on Twitter.

It is not the first time that Suriya has attacked Vinayagam – he had levelled allegations against him in the leaked audio tape as well.

Suriya, who was upset following his suspension from the BJP, shot into limelight after his interviews to YouTube challenges tearing into DMK went viral. The suspension came after the disciplinary committee probed the matter and gave its report to Annamalai.

He had also expressed regret publicly after the conversation was leaked and went viral on social media. The leaked audio tape of the conversation between Suriya and Charan had led to the suspension of actor Gayathri Raguramm, who publicly criticized the state unit’s decision to induct people from parties like the DMK.

In the audio clip, Suriya, used derogatory language and threatened Charan, who is a doctor by profession. Suriya was heard telling Charan that he has the potential to ensure that she doesn’t practice as a doctor and would “even kill you.”

“You even take this (clip) to (K) Annamalai. I don’t bother. You record this conversation and release it anywhere. You want to take this to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, or J P Nadda. Take wherever you want to,” Surya was heard telling Charan.