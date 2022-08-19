Suspense over Munawar’s show after threat from BJP MLA

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has threatened to burn down wherever the show of comedian Munawar Faruqui is held in Hyderabad on Saturday if the state police permit the event to take place.

The firebrand BJP leader said that the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and DGP Mahender Reddy would be held responsible for the consequences if they choose to allow the show, which disrespects the sentiments of Hindus. Singh, MLA of the Goshamahal constituency in the old city, had appealed to the state authorities to deny permission to the controversial comedian's event.

In a tweet on August 14, Faruqui stated that he will be in Hyderabad on “the kind invitation” of Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. “Faruqui earlier made ugly fun of our revered deities Lord Ram, Sita. While other states are prohibiting his entry, unfortunately, he is being welcomed here in Telangana by KT Rama Rao,” Singh said.

Faruqui is accused of mocking revered Hindu deities and BJP leaders like Amit Shah in his comedy shows. He was lodged in a jail in Indore for over a month and was released on bail in February 2021. The stand-up comedian's show – Dongri to Nowhere – is scheduled to be held on Saturday evening reportedly at the Shilpa Kala Vedika.

On Friday, Hyderabad police confined Singh, also the BJP floor leader in the assembly, to his house as he reportedly set out to visit the venue.

Singh claimed that he was arrested by the Hyderabad police for raising voice against Faruqui “who made anti-Hindu remarks, objectionable language.” The MLA also shared a video from Faruqui's show, where he was making comments on Ram-Sita seen as derogatory in nature by the Hindu groups.

Faruqui's show in Bengaluru on Friday was postponed to next week as the comedian reportedly missed his flight to the city due to some health issues. Faruqui said that he took a Covid-19 test.

Faruqui's show “Dhandho” planned earlier in January in Hyderabad had got canceled citing Covid-19 regulations as cases surged in the state at that time. BJP leaders had made similar threats that time, too.

Dhandho was planned in Hyderabad upon an open invitation from KT Rama Rao to the comedian after his show was canceled in Bengaluru due to threats from some Hindutva groups.