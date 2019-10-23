Swiggy Customer rejects food delivered by Muslim man

A Swiggy customer here who has ordered a chicken dish from a Muslim hotel, probably cooked by a man of the same community, rejects the same as it is delivered to him by a man from the same community. However, the customer in his instructions told the food catering App to send a Hindu man to deliver the food to him.

The incident that happened on Monday came to light on Wednesday when Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Party spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan disclosed it to the media. The customer from Sha-Alibanda area in Old City placed order for chicken 65 from Grand Bawarchi situated at Falaknuma area in the Old City. His instructions said “Very less spicy. And, please select Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this”.

When the delivery boy went to the customer’s residence he rejected the order and the boy was upset. The MBT leader, who has taken the issue seriously, asked the Swiggy management to raise a complaint with the police against the customer for creating differences among communities. The MBT leader pointed out that the action of the customer is against the ethos of Hyderabadi culture.

Mudasir, the 32-year delivery man a post-graduate with good communication skills, reasons out that it is not easy to find a Hindu delivery boy in the Falaknuma area. “I thought all human are the same, but this was very peculiar experience,” he rued. In fact the system automatically assigned the order to the particular person and he simply followed the route map. “The customer asked my name and started shouting at me, as his preference was not honoured. The customer also blasted the customer care executive o the line and threatened the delete the app,” the delivery man said.