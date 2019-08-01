Swiss MP visits childhood town in Kerala

Visit of a foreign lawmaker to Kerala is nothing to be celebrated about, but not in the case of Niklaus Samuel Gugger, an MP from Switzerland.

The MP, who has been on a brief visit to Kerala with his family, is travelling down the memory lane, as he reminisces his days in the coastal district of Kannur. Niklaus spent his childhood at Kannur in North Kerala before he was adopted by a German couple at the age of four.

While attending a reception at Kannur recently, Niklaus screened a video of his childhood days at an orphanage in Kannur in the 1970s. "My father shot these videos as he wanted me to remember my roots. I am now in my hometown," said Niklaus, who was accompanied by his wife and children.

Niklaus, who is 49 now, was born at Mission Hospital in Udupi, in 1970. His biological mother wished that he should be given to someone who would take care of him well, and insisted that he must not search for her. Thus he reached an orphanage at Illikunnu at Thalaserry in Kannur district.

German couple Fritz and Elizabeth adopted Niklaus from there when he was four. Fritz, who was then a teacher at Nettur Technical Training Foundation in Thalassery, shot Niklaus's childhood days at Kannur. Niklaus named his daughter as Anasuya, his biological mother's name.

Niklaus thanked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for inviting him to his hometown as a state guest. "During the visit of the Kerala chief minister to Switzerland earlier this year, he invited me to my hometown. Hence I am here, my hometown, with family now," said Niklaus. Incidentally, Kerala chief minister is also a native of Kannur.

Niklaus, who represents the Evangelical People’s Party, plans to initiate steps to strengthen ties between Kerala and Switzerland in the fields like tourism and trade.