Sylendra Babu appointed Tamil Nadu DGP

C Sylendra Babu, a decorated and upright police officer, will be the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu succeeding incumbent J K Tripathy who retires on June 30.

Babu, a 1987-cadre IPS officer, will take charge on July 1. The name of Babu was chosen from a list of three IPS officers short-listed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Babu, 59, will have a two-year fixed tenure as DGP. The police officer, who has won many laurels including President’s Medal for devotion to duty, and Prime Minister’s Medal for life saving, is also a motivational speaker and an active proponent of cycling and physical exercises.