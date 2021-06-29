Sylendra Babu appointed Tamil Nadu DGP

ETB Sivapriyan
  • Jun 29 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 21:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

C Sylendra Babu, a decorated and upright police officer, will be the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu succeeding incumbent J K Tripathy who retires on June 30.

Babu, a 1987-cadre IPS officer, will take charge on July 1. The name of Babu was chosen from a list of three IPS officers short-listed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Babu, 59, will have a two-year fixed tenure as DGP. The police officer, who has won many laurels including President’s Medal for devotion to duty, and Prime Minister’s Medal for life saving, is also a motivational speaker and an active proponent of cycling and physical exercises.

DGP
Tamil Nadu

