Syro-Malabar Church head to face trial in land corruption case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 12 2021, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 21:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, will have to face a trial in a land deal case as the Kerala High Court rejected his pleas against the orders of a lower court in this matter.

As many as six petitions filed by Alencherry were rejected by the court.

The fresh development came close on the heels of Income Tax Department issuing a notice to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese headed by Alencherry to pay Rs 3.5 crore as capital gains tax.

A local court in Kochi had initiated proceedings against Alencherry and three others in 2019 in connection with the alleged corruption in land deals of the Catholic church. The court found prima facie evidence in a private petition alleging corruption to the tune of several crores in the sale of prime land of the church by undervaluing it.

The Income Tax department had earlier issued a notice to the church to pay income tax of Rs 3 crore in connection with the land deal.

