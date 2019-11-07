Tahasildar case: Attacker succumbs to burn injuries

Kura Suresh, the farmer-turned-real-estate agent who poured petrol and burnt alive woman tahsildar, Vijaya Reddy, on Monday in her office, succumbed to his burn injuries at the government-run Osmania General Hospital here on Thursday.

Suresh received 65% burn injuries while trying to torch Vijaya.

He then walked all the way to the Abdullapurmet police station in that condition and collapsed.

Doctors declared Suresh (37) dead at around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

He was admitted to the hospital on the night of November 4 after being provided with first aid treatment at a private hospital.

“He was suffering from neuro burn shock and had been kept on a ventilator for the last two days. He died at around 3.30 pm,” OGH resident medical officer Mohd Rafi said.

Suresh’s wife Latha, who had been waiting in the hospital for the last two days, collapsed on listening to the news. She told the police that her husband was innocent and somebody could have used him as a pawn to kill the tahsildar.

In all, three persons died in the attack by Suresh. While Vijaya Reddy died on the spot, her driver Gurunadham who tried to save her too died on Tuesday and Suresh on Thursday.

Vijaya’s office attendant Chandraiah also received severe burn injuries while attempting to save her. He was admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospitals at Kanchanbagh.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagawat said that Suresh was booked on charges of murder (of tahsildar) and attempt to murder (the driver and another person).

The court trial in the case will continue despite the lone accused's death, he said.

A special investigation team headed by Vanasthalipuram assistant commissioner of police A Jayaram under the direct supervision of Rachakonda police commissioner has stepped up investigation into the murder of the woman officer.

The SIT team started questioning several people connected with the incident that has attracted nationwide attention. Samples from the tahsildar’s office were collected and were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.