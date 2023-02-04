Tamil film personalities, musicians express shock over Vani Jairam's demise

Tamil film personalities including actors, singers and musicians expressed shock over the demise of legendary singer Vani Jairam on Saturday.

The national award-winning singer, who completed half-a-century of professional singing, was found dead at her Chennai residence with an injury on her forehead. The police said she could have sustained an injury after she fell. She was 77. Several personalities in the music world and her fans expressed shock over her sudden death, on Twitter.

The acclaimed singer was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan. "It is with utmost shock & disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi-lingual singer with strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace. #VaniJairam," noted playback singer Chitra tweeted.

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, too, took to twitter to express her sorrow. "This is so shocking #vaniJairam, just last night I was playing her song and telling my husband how beautifully she was rendering the song in #KVishwanath sirs film. I am so shocked," she said in a tweet.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said, "Vani Jairam is the OG. She’ll be cherished, adored, celebrated always, by all of us. Wish she’d been able to take her Padma award." Political analyst Sumanth Raman said in his tweet: "RIP Vani Jairam. Great singer who never got her due in the film world. Good that the Govt recognised her contributions with a Padma Bhushan recently. Om Shanti."

Music composer D Imman said he couldn't accept the hard-hitting reality that legendary singer Vani Jairam is no more. "We miss you Amma. Met her and recorded for my upcoming film “Malai” last August. And I’m shocked to know that she’s no more today. My prayers. May Her soul Rest in Peace," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said Vani Jairam captivated the hearts of Tamils with her mesmerising voice. "She sang in the films featuring 'revolutionary' leader M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa," Dhinakaran tweeted.