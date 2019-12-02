Tamil Nadu: 15 die in wall collapse in Mettupalayam

At least 15 people, including 10 women and two children, died after three houses collapsed at a village near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday morning due to heavy rains that have been lashing Tamil Nadu since Saturday.

The incident took place at Nadur village near Mettupalayam on Monday morning when a compound wall collapsed trapping those living in all three houses under the debris. Rescue operations are on to pull out those trapped inside, officials said, adding that at least 15 people have died in the incident.

Fire and rescue department officials are using machines to pull out those still trapped. Coimbatore district has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days.

Further details are awaited.