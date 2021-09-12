Tamil Nadu administers 28.36 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday

Setting a new record, Tamil Nadu on Sunday administered Covid-19 vaccine doses to 28.36 lakh persons by holding 40,000 special vaccination camps as part of the initiative to inoculate the eligible population as early as possible.

The government had set a target of 20 lakh vaccine doses for Sunday, but the number surpassed the figure and stood at 28.36 lakh at 8.45 pm. As many as 21.07 lakh persons received their first dose, while the number of those receiving their second dose of vaccine stood at 7.29 lakh.

With Sunday’s vaccination figures, the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Tamil Nadu has crossed 4 crore. The state had administered 1.55 lakh doses on September 11, 1.32 lakh doses (September 10), 3.03 lakh doses (September 9), and 3.44 lakh doses (September 8).

Chennai district stood first with 1.85 lakh vaccine doses, followed by Coimbatore (1.51 lakh), Tiruppur (1.21 lakh), Tiruchirapalli (1.10 lakh), and Thanjavur (1.10 lakh). With 21,029 vaccine doses administered on Sunday, Virudhunagar stood last in the list.

The government had made elaborate arrangements to administer over 20 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian led from the front by visiting vaccination camps in over 5 districts and overseeing the special drive. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu visited several special camps organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), while ministers and MLAs oversaw the drive in their respective constituencies and districts.

The vaccination drive laid a special emphasis on vaccinating the eligible population in districts bordering Kerala. The government is taking efforts to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, The Nilgiris, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar districts.