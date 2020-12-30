Tamil Nadu: AIADMK 'largest partner' in NDA alliance, CM will be announced after elections, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday acknowledged that AIADMK is the “largest partner” in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, but remained ambivalent on endorsing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial nominee of the AIADMK-led alliance.

However, the AIADMK made it clear yet again that Palaniswami is the Chief Ministerial face of the party, and those who oppose the decision will be “side-lined.”

Speaking to reporters here and later posting a series of tweets, BJP General Secretary C T Ravi said that the NDA Coordination Committee will declare the Chief Ministerial nominee once elections are announced. His announcement comes a day after Rajinikanth made clear that he was launching his political party.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's decision brings back status quo in Tamil Nadu politics

“In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the largest partner in the NDA alliance. It is natural that the Chief Minister will be from the largest partner. At present, Thiru @CMOTamilNadu is Our Chief Minister. Once Elections are announced, the NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the CM candidate,” Ravi wrote on Twitter.

In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the largest partner in NDA alliance. It is natural that the Chief Minister will be from largest partner. At present, Thiru @CMOTamilNadu is Our Chief Minister. Once Elections are announced, the NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the CM candidate. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 30, 2020

“Our goal is to take Tamil Nadu on the highway of prosperity by ensuring people friendly schemes of PM @narendramodi and Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa reach people. It is evident that Tamil Makkal is waiting to bring AIADMK led NDA back to power in 2021 Assembly Elections,” he added.

Ravi's comments also come days after Palaniswami made it clear that people of Tamil Nadu will not accept coalition government after BJP's assertions in this regard.

Our goal is to take Tamil Nadu on the highway of prosperity by ensuring people friendly schemes of PM @narendramodi and Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa reach people. It is evident that Tamil Makkal are waiting to bring AIADMK led NDA back to power in 2021 Assembly Elections. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 30, 2020

“Seat sharing will be finalized once the Elections are announced. Our relationship with all our alliance friends has been open and cordial. BJP's highest decision-making body, Parliamentary Board will take the necessary decision as and when the situation demands,” Ravi added on Wednesday.

The AIADMK responded to the statement by maintaining that it has made its stand clear. “We have made our stand clear,” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam told reporters in Theni, while deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said there was no going back on the decision.

Ravi's comments are also contrary to BJP's earlier stand that the Chief Ministerial face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in which AIADMK is the major partner in Tamil Nadu will only be announced by the national leadership.

The BJP's refusal to acknowledge Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the combine has led to friction within the AIADMK alliance. During a government function attended by Amit Shah in Chennai last month, EPS and OPS had announced that the alliance with BJP will continue for the 2021 elections.

Palaniswami was named as the CM face of the AIADMK in October.