Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Minister stripped off party post

Cracking the whip, the AIADMK on Sunday removed Dairy Development Minister K T Rajendra Balaji from a key party post, hours after he made a controversial comment linking Covid-19 with religion.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement on Sunday evening that Balaji was being relieved as Virudhunagar district secretary of the party with immediate effect.

The Minister, who is known for making controversial remarks, did it again on Sunday afternoon linking outbreak of Covid-19 with Hindu religion. His tweet suggested that COVID-19 outbreak was a punishment to those who had mocked Hindu traditions and gods.

Balaji had been under the scanner of the AIADMK leadership for the past few months. He had been stoking row after row since 2019. The move by OPS and EPS is being viewed as asserting their authority in the party.