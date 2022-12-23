Tamil Nadu airports get ready for random Covid-19 tests for international passengers

Four airports that handle international flights in Tamil Nadu are getting ready to begin random testing of 2 per cent passengers from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, where the number of Covid-19 cases are on a rapid spike, from December 24.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Health Department was conducting fever screening camps at all airports in Tamil Nadu and this will be intensified as part of the precautionary measures being taken to keep the Covid-19 spread under control.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, the minister said random testing of people who return from countries that are witnessing Covid-19 spread will begin on Saturday as instructed by the Union Government. “There is no need to panic but at the same time we are following all instructions from the Union Government with regard to Covid-19. The testing of international passengers will begin tomorrow. I will visit the Chennai airport on Saturday afternoon to review the preparations,” he said.

The minister said despite the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in a few countries, the number of people testing positive for the virus daily in Tamil Nadu remains below 10. “The situation is under control here, and Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed Health Department officials to keep the infrastructure ready to handle any emergency situation,” he said.

Subramanian also said the Department of Public Health will send samples for Whole Genomic Sequencing at the State Public Health Laboratory here for detailed study on mutation of the virus.

At a review meeting on Thursday, Stalin asked officials to ensure that oxygen supply is available in adequate measures and keep hospitals ready in case of a rapid increase in the number of cases. Government statistics show the state has 33,664 oxygen beds ready and the number of non-oxygen beds for Covid-19 patients is 22,820 and ICU beds (7,797).

Subramanian said the coverage of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in Tamil Nadu has touched 96 per cent, while 92 per cent of the eligible population have received both doses. Tamil Nadu has so far reported over 35 lakh positive cases with over 7 crore samples tested since January 2020. As many as 38,049 persons have lost their lives to Covid-19 virus.