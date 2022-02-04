Tamil Nadu all-party meeting on NEET on Feb 5; special session likely

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday will chair an all-party meeting to discuss Governor R N Ravi returning the Bill against NEET and chart the future course of action that could include the convening of a Special Session of the Assembly to pass the legislation once again.

The meeting will be held at the Fort St. George, seat of power of the Tamil Nadu Government, on Saturday morning, two days after the Governor returned the Bill passed by the Assembly in September 2021, opining that the legislation is “against interests of the students especially the rural and economically poor students.”

Rejecting the reasons given by the Governor while returning the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act, 2021, to Speaker M Appavu, Stalin had on Thursday said his government was prepared to get the Bill passed once again in the Assembly.

Sources told DH that the all-party meeting will be briefed in detail about the Governor’s response, while the Chief Minister will articulate his views on the way forward. “The reason why an all-party meeting was called is to consult all the stakeholders and take a collective decision. The meeting is expected to decide on convening a Special Session for the passage of the Bill,” a source in the know told DH.

Also read: A not-so-NEET poll promise has come back to trouble DMK

The DMK government, which has promised to do away with NEET, wants to pass the Bill in the Assembly in which case the Governor will have to sign it and forward it to the President for his assent. “Getting an exemption from NEET is the government’s goal. Since all parties, except BJP, are united on the issue, the government feels exerting pressure on the Governor is easy. The all-party meeting will show the way forward,” another source said.

DMK has taken the Governor’s action seriously and raised the issue in Parliament for the second consecutive day on Friday. On Thursday, party MP T R Baalu raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded the withdrawal of the Governor.

In an unusual move, the Raj Bhavan had on Thursday issued a press note which said the Governor concluded that the Bill “is against interests of the students especially the rural and economically poor students of the state” after a detailed study of the legislation and a report submitted by Justice (retired) A K Rajan which formed the basis for the legislation.

The Raj Bhavan had also said the Governor also examined the pre-NEET status of social justice in medical admission especially for students coming from "socially and economically poor backgrounds,” almost toeing the line taken by the state unit of BJP.

The Governor’s move comes amid DMK’s stringent criticism of his actions, including “sitting on” the Bill for five months and his indirect batting for the introduction of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The statement also comes after “continuous pressure” from the DMK which had knocked at the doors of the President, Union Home Minister, and Governor seeking assent for the Bill.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: