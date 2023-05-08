Tamil Nadu announces Class 12 results; girls outperform boys

Girl students outshone boys yet again in the Class 12 board exam results announced by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday, even as the state registered a slight increase in the pass percentage of students when compared to the previous academic year.

Announcing the results, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said out of the 8 lakh students who appeared for the plus-two exams held in March, as many as 7.55 lakh students have cleared the exams successfully, registering 94.03 per cent, against 93.76 in 2022.

Also Read | Dakshina Kannada secures A grade with 89.47 pass percentage in SSLC

The pass percentage of girl students is 96.38, while boys were behind by 91.45 percentage. One transgender student who appeared for the exam also cleared the exam. “The percentage of girls is 4.93 higher than that of boys,” the minister said, adding that students who couldn’t clear the plus-two exams will be given a second chance very soon.

Virudhunagar district emerged as no.1 in the state with as many as 97.85 per cent of students who appeared for the exam coming out in flying colours, while Ranipet registered the lowest percentage at 87.30. The minister said 326 government higher secondary schools registered a 100 per cent pass percentage, while the pass percentage for self-financing private schools is 99.08 per cent.

“The slight increase in pass percentage is due to the efforts of teachers. The pass percentage in government schools has also increased,” Poyyamozhi said and appealed to students not to worry about their marks and pursue their dreams. The minister said 79 out of 90 prisoners who wrote the exam also cleared the exams.

There were also students who stood out amidst all odds. Nandhini S, daughter of a daily wage labourer from Dindigul, scored 600 out of 600. A student of a government-aided school, Nandhini expressed her interest to pursue B.Com.

“I never expected to score a centum in all subjects. I am happy I could achieve this and make my school proud. It is only because of my father’s motivation that I could achieve this,” she said.