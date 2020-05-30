TN declares easing of curbs for shooting TV serials

Tamil Nadu announces further easing of lockdown for shooting TV serials

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 30 2020, 16:15 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 16:15 ist

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced further relaxation in curbs for shooting of TV serials, allowing more professionals to be employed on the sets.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami recalled he had earlier allowed filming of TV serials on May 21 with a maximum of 20 actors and technicians but said the industry had pleaded to enhance the number.

Two industry bodies had informed the government that it was not possible to shoot serials with the said cap of 20 professionals, he said in a statement.

"Heeding their request, a maximum of 60 actors and technicians can be employed for the shoots from May 31," he said.

A one-time approval should be obtained from Chennai Corporation Commissioner or District Collector, based upon the jurisdiction, before the commencement of the shooting, he said.

Those involved in the making of the serials should follow all "restrictions" imposed by the Central and state governments "without fail" and the producers should ensure that, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
K Palaniswami

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

 