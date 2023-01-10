Tamil Nadu Assembly adjourned for day after adopting condolence resolutions

TN Assembly adopts condolence resolutions; adjourned

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 10 2023, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 15:34 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after passing the condolence resolution of sitting Congress legislator Thirumahan Everaa and other leaders.

Eminent personalities for whom obituaries were read include Brazilian football legend Pele, DMK leader and Vice Chairman of Tamil Nadu Minority commission Dr Masthan, Tamil scholars K. Nedumchezhiyan and Avaai Natarajan, writer and artist Manohar Devadoss, and film narrator Auroor Das.

Now, the Assembly will meet on Wednesday and debate on the motion to thank Governor R.N. Ravi for his customary address in the House.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will respond to the debate on Friday.

Notably, the Assembly witnessed unruly and tumultuous scenes after the ruling party came out strongly against the Governor skipping portions of the written speech given by the government.

The Chief Minister had to move a resolution against Governor R.N. Ravi's address following which the latter walked out of the House even before the national anthem was played.

The DMK is planning to conduct a state-level campaign against the Governor thus aiming to kick off the 2024 election campaign with a strong protest against the Centre.

India News
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly

