Tamil Nadu Assembly adjourns after paying homage to SPB & Dr V Shanta

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu, legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, and celebrated oncologist Dr V Shanta by passing resolutions condoling their death.

The session was adjourned till Thursday after paying condolences to the aforementioned and 22 former legislators who passed away between September 2020 and January 2021. A four-day session of the Tamil Nadu assembly convened on Tuesday with the customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

As soon as the House convened on Wednesday, Speaker P Dhanapal read obituary references of Doraikannu, who passed away on October 31, 2020, after being infected with Covid-19, Balasubrahmanyam, and Dr Shanta. While Balasubrahmanyam died on September 25, Dr Shanta breathed her last on January 19, 2021.