Tamil Nadu Assembly beams live part of the proceedings

For the first time, the Question Hour and Chief Minister’s statement under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were beamed live on Thursday, partly fulfilling a promise made by the ruling DMK before the assembly elections.

Speaker M Appavu said the decision to beam live the proceedings, a long-standing demand from various quarters, was historic and thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for his help in this regard. The proceedings were beamed live on the YouTube channel of the Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations (TNDIPR).

While the promise was to telecast live the entire proceedings, it has now been decided to beam live the Question Hour and statements and interventions by the Chief Minister. As the live proceedings began, the first question was asked by Pallavaram MLA A Karunanidhi (DMK) which was answered by Stalin.

Karunanidhi wanted to know whether the Government has plans to expand the Metro Rail network from the Airport in Meenambakkam to Kilambakkam where a mofussil bus terminus is coming up. Responding to the question, Stalin said there was a need to provide Metro connectivity to Kilambakkam.

“A detailed project report for extending the metro network from Airport to Kilambakkam has been formulated. Works on this are underway,” Stalin said.

