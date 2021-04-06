Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Live: 63.47% voter turnout seen in the state till 5.34 pm

Tamil Nadu, after an intense few months of campaigning, has gone to polls today. Over 6.28 crore eligible voters will choose 234 members out of the 3,998 contesting the elections. While the AIADMK and the DMK remain the heavyweights in the state, a number of other parties like the BJP and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) are looking to make inroads. Stay tuned for more updates.
Tamil Nadu recorded53.35 per centpolling till 3 pm.
Puducherry registered66.58 per centvoter turnout till 4 pm.
AIADMK's Babu Murugavel filed a complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for wearing a shirt with the party logo while casting his vote earlier today (ANI)
'Smooth' polling underway in Tamil Nadu amid tight security
Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu with top leaders including AIADMK's O Panneerselvam, DMK chief M K Stalin and celebrities like Rajinikanth exercising their franchise early on Tuesday.
Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo after voting at a polling station here told reporters that polling exercise was on 'smooth' across Tamil Nadu barring 'one or two' places that witnessed issues related to the Electronic Voting Machines and these were attended immediately.
41% voter turnout seen in state till 2:30 pm
An elderly voter is provided with a glove at a polling station during voting fot Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Coimbatore. Credit: PTI
Deputy CM O Panneerselvam casts his votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Theni district. Credit: PTI
Tamil Nadu sees 39.00% voter turnout till 1 pm - ECI data
People queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Madurai. Credit: PTI
26.29% voting till 11 am in Tamil Nadu
If BJP wins polls, it's called 'poll wining machine', but if others win, there's appreciation. People who say we're a 'poll winning machine' don't understand India's Constitution. Truth is that BJP is not 'poll winning machine', but a movement that connects with people: PM Modi - ANI.
I appeal to all to cast their vote in legislative assembly elections: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami - ANI
Young voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Nagercoil. Credit: PTI
Cast your votes, India is counting on you: Rahul Gandhi to voters
With polling taking place for Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to cast their vote, saying "India is counting on you".
Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini arrive at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast their vote - ANI
Assembly elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to vote in large numbers in the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
13.80% voter turnout till 9 am in Tamil Nadu
Deputy CM O Panneerselvam casts his vote in Periyakulam - ANI
Which way will the wind blow in a 'wave-less' Tamil Nadu election?
Finally it's curtains on probably the longest election campaign in the state's history, lasting four months, for the control of Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government.
The next course of action is to educate people about this cash distribution, how disastrous it is for their lives and democracy. The money dolling out politicians put the blame on the people. This is a vicious circle and we are trying to make it virtuous: Kamal Haasan. - ANI.
Disallow Stalin, four others of DMK from contesting Assembly polls: AIADMK
The ruling AIADMK on Monday urged the Chief Electoral Officer to 'cancel' the candidature of DMK president M K Stalin and four others of his party for the April 6 Assembly polls, alleging 'distribution of cash' to voters.
I appeal to all to come out and cast their votes, says DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin who is contesting from the Chepauk assembly constituency - ANI
I have been getting reports of high voter turnout from across the State. This vote is against the ruling party: DMK President MK Stalin, in Chennai - ANI
BJP will win all 20 seats in Tamil Nadu, says Ravi
With its strategy of 'win the booth, win the election,' BJP candidates will secure victory in all 20 constituencies contested by the party in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said Monday.
Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you: Rahul Gandhi
DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Siet College, Teynampet. He was accompanied by his wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi Stalin - ANI
Only a strong-willed and corruption-free government can ensure the progress and growth of Tamil Nadu - Amit Shah
BJP goes to EC over Stalin's alleged comment on PM Modi
The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M KStalin’salleged comment, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distributing money among voters in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly polls.
PM Narendra Modi appeals to people to vote in record numbers
Polling in 4 states, 1 UT begins: Will regional parties be able to tide over the BJP wave?
Amid high-octane campaign battle, Assembly polls for 4 states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala — and one union territory — Puducherry — began on Tuesday morning. Voting will end at 7 pm.
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district
"Our secular, progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he says.
ANI
Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrives to vote at the Stella Maris College, Chennai
Voting begins in Tamil Nadu; over 6.28 crore voters to exercise franchise
People queued up outside polling stations even before voting began at 7 am. Tamil actors Ajith and Shalini are some of the prominent people who voted early in the morning.
Voting gets under way for single-phase Tamil Nadu polls
Chennai: Preparations underway at DG Vaishnav College in Anna Nagar constituency, ahead of voting for the single-phase of Tamil Nadu Elections today.
TN Polls: Sasikala’s name missing from voters’ list
Former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala may not be able to vote on Tuesday after her name was found missing from the electoral rolls. The name of Sasikala, who was registered as a voter in the Poes Garden residence of her late friend J Jayalalithaa, was removed after the bungalow was converted into a memorial for her by the government.
Tamil Nadu to vote in epic election on Tuesday
Over 6.28 crore electorate are eligible to exercise their franchise in an epic election on Tuesday that will elect the new generation leaders of Tamil Nadu. The elections are being held under the cloud of allegations of rampant use of money by political parties to buy votes.
Welcome to Deccan Herald's live coverage of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Tamil Nadu is all set to go to polls for234 seats after an intense round of campaigning from all contesting parties. The state is currently ruled by the Palaniswami-led-AIADMK with 124 seats, who have entered into an alliance with the BJP for the elections.
The DMK, led by M K Stalin and an alliance partner to the Congress have 104 seats.