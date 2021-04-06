Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Live: 63.47% voter turnout seen in the state till 5.34 pm

Tamil Nadu, after an intense few months of campaigning, has gone to polls today. Over 6.28 crore eligible voters will choose 234 members out of the 3,998 contesting the elections. While the AIADMK and the DMK remain the heavyweights in the state, a number of other parties like the BJP and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) are looking to make inroads. Stay tuned for more updates.