Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against CAA; demands its repeal

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday “unanimously” passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, nudging the Union Government to repeal the law which is “not in tune with the secular principles” laid down in the Constitution.

Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution in the House asking the Union Government to protect and ensure "unity and communal harmony" in the country by repealing the law.

While the BJP opposed the resolution and staged a walkout, AIADMK members were not present in the House when the business was taken up as they too staged a walkout alleging that they were not given an opportunity to raise "people’s issues".

PMK, an ally of AIADMK and BJP, supported the resolution.

AIADMK, which voted in favour of the Bill in both houses of Parliament, made a volte face by opposing the CAA weeks before Tamil Nadu went to assembly polls in April 2021.

“This August House considers that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in the year 2019 is not in tune with the secular principles laid down in our Constitution and also not conducive to the communal harmony that prevails in India,” the resolution read.

Passing a resolution against the CAA was one of the poll promises of the DMK. The move comes days after the Assembly passed a resolution against three farm laws.

The resolution contended that a country should be governed taking into consideration the aspirations and concerns of the people belonging to all sections of the society.

“But, it is clearly seen that the Citizenship Act was passed in such a way that it does not accord warm support to the refugees considering their plight, but instead discriminate them according to their religion and their country of origin.

“Therefore, to protect and ensure the unity and communal harmony in this country and to uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, this August House resolves to urge the Union Government to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," the resolution said.

Representatives of DMK’s allies supported the resolution after which Speaker M Appavu declared that the resolution was passed “unanimously” on the floor of the House.

