Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against three farm laws

Stalin also announced that all cases filed against farmers during their protests against the farm laws will be withdrawn

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, Chennai,
  • Aug 28 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 11:57 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday “unanimously” passed a resolution against three farm laws of the Union Government, amid a walkout by AIADMK and BJP. With this, Tamil Nadu becomes the seventh state ruled by the Opposition to pass resolutions against the laws.

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Stalin said his government was according top priority to improve the lives of farmers by presenting a separate budget for agriculture. The DMK had in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto reiterated its opposition to the three farm laws of the Centre and promised to bring a resolution in the Assembly once it comes to power.

“The Assembly unanimously passes a resolution against the three farm laws as they will not bring any good to farmers or agriculture growth in the country. The Assembly resolves that the Union Government rescinds the laws,” Stalin said, moving the resolution.

The Chief Minister also announced that all cases filed against farmers during their protests against the farm laws will be withdrawn.

As Stalin moved the resolution, legislators from AIADMK and BJP staged a walkout opposing the DMK government’s move to bring a resolution against laws passed by Parliament. However, AIADMK’s ally PMK supported the resolution.

As AIADMK members walked out of the House, Water Resources Minister and Leader of the House Durai Murugan said O Panneerselvam was opposing the Bill only to avoid a headline in newspapers that “father opposes a Bill supported by his son''. Durai Murugan was referring to OPS’ son O P Ravindranath supporting the Bill in Lok Sabha.

Tamil Nadu has now joined Opposition-ruled states -- Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Punjab -- in passing resolutions against the farm laws.

AIADMK
DMK
Tamil Nadu
BJP
Indian Politics
farm laws

