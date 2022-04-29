Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution seeking permission to help Sri Lankans

With the Centre not responding to the state government’s request, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution seeking permission to send food and other essential items, including life-saving medicines, to people of Sri Lanka, who are reeling under its worst-ever economic crisis.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the help will be extended to all Sri Lankan citizens, not just Tamils as was planned originally, following requests from Tamil political parties in the island nation.

Hours later, Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and referred to the assembly resolution. He urged him to immediately issue necessary directions to the Ministry of External Affairs to process and facilitate early movement of food, essential goods and lifesaving medicines from Tamil Nadu to the people of Sri Lanka.

Read | Lankan President agrees to remove brother Mahinda as PM

Going into details, Stalin told the assembly that the government plans to send 40,000 tonnes of rice worth Rs 80 crore, 137 types of life-saving medicines valued at Rs 28 crore, and 500 tonnes of milk powder costing Rs 15 crore to the neighbouring country. The total help will cost the government Rs 123 crore.

The resolution comes a month after Stalin met Modi and sought the Union Government’s permission to send the materials to Sri Lanka to help the people. He also followed-up with a letter to the Centre – as there was no response, the state government has now gone for a resolution in the Assembly.

“…this August House hereby resolves to urge the Government of India to positively consider the request of the Tamil Nadu Government immediately to send food and other essential commodities including life-saving medicines from Tamil Nadu to the people of Sri Lanka, who are facing severe hardships,” the resolution moved by Stalin read.

In his speech, Stalin said the state government cannot send these items to Sri Lanka as the Union Government is only empowered in dealing with foreign countries. “This help has to be distributed among Sri Lankans only through the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka. That is why I sought the Union Government’s help,” he added.

Stalin also said the government was ready to coordinate efforts by individuals and organisations in helping the Sri Lankans. He also thanked former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who pledged Rs 50 lakh for the cause.

After Stalin’s request to Modi last month, Tamil political parties in Sri Lanka, including the influential Tamil National Alliance (TNA), earlier this month appealed to Stalin not to limit the assistance from the state to Tamils but all citizens of the island nation arguing that “everyone is suffering.”

Stalin proposed the idea of sending essential supplies to the ethnic and plantation Tamils in Sri Lanka as the number of people fleeing the northern areas of the island to reach Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu is on the rise due to the worst-ever economic crisis. Nearly 100 persons, who fled Sri Lanka, are currently lodged in Mandapam camp in Rameswaram.

Watch latest videos by DH here: