Tamil Nadu Assembly session from April 6 to May 10

The second leg of the Budget Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on April 6 and go on till May 10 during which the demands for grants in government departments will be discussed and passed.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will present the demands for grants for the Home Department handled by him on May 7, the first anniversary of the government led by him.

Sources said the government decided to convene the Assembly on Saturday (May 7), since it will be apt for the Chief Minister to make a few announcements on the floor of the House on the day his government steps into the second year.

The session will have a total of 21 sittings from April 6 to May 10, Speaker M Appavu said after chairing a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The session will kick off with the Demands for Grants for the Water Resources Department headed by senior minister Durai Murugan.

The Demands for Grants for Municipal Administration will be presented on April 7, while Cooperatives and Food on April 8, School and Higher education on April 11, Highways and small ports on April 12, Agriculture on April 13, Industries on April 27, and Finance on May 9.