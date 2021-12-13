Tamil Nadu Assembly session to be back at Fort St George

After one-and-a-half years, the iconic Assembly Hall inside Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government, will host its first assembly session in January 2022. The first session of the Assembly in 2022 will convene on January 5 with a customary address by Governor R N Ravi, which will be his first after assuming charge in September.

“The assembly session will be held in the old Assembly Hall at Fort St. George. The first session of the New Year will convene at 10 am on January 5, 2022,” Speaker M Appavu told reporters here on Monday. The assembly was shifted to a large hall in Kalaivanar Arangam, a few km away from Fort St. George, in September 2020 to ensure social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

The new DMK government too continued with the practice of holding the sessions at the Kalaivanar Arangam in May, June, and August this year. However, the session will return to its traditional venue at the Secretariat.

Appavu attributed the decline in daily Covid-19 cases for the session returning to its original venue but gave an assurance that all precautions with regard to Covid-19 spread is being taken. “Everyone will have to wear a face mask. There will be no relaxation of any rule,” he said.

On whether the proceedings of the Assembly will be telecast live, the Speaker replied in the affirmative saying all steps in this regard are being taken. Live relay of assembly proceedings is one of the poll promises of the DMK with Chief Minister M K Stalin declaring during the Budget Session that live telecast will begin once the assembly begins to function from Fort St. George.

The speaker said the Assembly will continue to be “paperless” and the work on installing desktop computers at the desk of legislators in old Assembly Hall has begun. “The first budget of the DMK government was an e-budget. And hereafter, it will only be an e-budget. We are hoping to run the assembly paperless as far as possible,” he said.

The DMK government had installed desktop computers at the Kalaivanar Arangam in August, but the machines were not compatible with being installed at the old Assembly Hall. “We decide to send the desktop computers to the office of the MLAs in their constituency so that the high-end configuration computer will be put to use to deliver e-services to people,” a senior government official said, adding that new machines are being installed at the old hall.

