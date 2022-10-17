Tamil Nadu Assembly to discuss resolution against 'Hindi imposition' on October 18

Continuing its strident opposition to a recommendation by a parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central institutes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will, on Tuesday, move a resolution in the state Assembly against continued efforts by the Union government to “impose Hindi” on non-Hindi speaking states.

After moving the resolution, Stalin will appeal to the House to get it passed unanimously. Except the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has four members, all other parties, including the principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), will also vote in favour. The resolution, according to sources, will denounce the Centre’s insistence on people across the country learning Hindi.

“A resolution on anti-Hindi imposition will be moved in the Assembly tomorrow (Tuesday) and it will be taken up for discussion,” M Appavu, Speaker, Tamil Nadu, Assembly told reporters on Monday. AIADMK MLAs, who boycotted Monday’s proceedings, are likely to attend Tuesday’s session and participate in the business.

Sources said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government wants to “milk as much as it can” the issue, as it feels imposition of Hindi is still a “live wire” in Tamil Nadu. “The Chief Minister after moving the resolution will speak about the anti-Hindi agitation while stressing that the state will never budge from its stand of opposing the imposition of a language on it,” the source said.

The state government also wants to utilize, sources said, the opportunity to take potshots at the BJP which is making a concerted effort to make inroads in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK government’s move is subsequent to Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he termed as “against the federal principles of our constitution and will only harm the multi-lingual fabric of our nation”, the recommendations by a Parliamentary Committee on Official Languages Hindi should be the compulsory medium of instruction in Central institutes.

Stalin also wrote that the number of people speaking languages other than Hindi is numerically more than Hindi-speaking people in the Union of India. Stalin had also issued a statement last week in which he asked the Union government not to “force another language war” by imposing Hindi.

The DMK’s youth wing headed by Udhayanidhi also held a protest in Chennai on Saturday against “Hindi imposition.”

Tamil Nadu, especially DMK, has been at the forefront of opposing imposition of Hindi since the 1960s and had led vociferous protests for years together in the state on the issue. It backed off only after the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had in 1962 promised to continue with English as a “link language.”

The state has been following a dual language policy of Tamil and English since 1968.