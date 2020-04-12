Tamil Nadu awaits Centre’s lockdown extension decision

Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Saturday decided to accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on extending the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus contending that only a “nationwide decision would be effective.”

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated the need for extending the lockdown in Tamil Nadu for two weeks in the meeting.

“The lockdown needs to be implemented nation-wide as state-wide lockdowns won’t be effective. That is the reason why we have decided to wait for the Prime Minister’s announcements,” Shanmugam said, adding that Modi will address the nation at 8 pm. However, he made a volte-face within a few minutes saying there was no “official word” on PM’s address.

In his speech at the video-conference meeting with Modi, Palaniswami said train and flight services should not be resumed, while suggesting that inter-state passengers' movement should not be allowed. He also asked for additional funding and allotment of essential commodities to support unorganized sector workers and agricultural labourers.

State reports 58 fresh COVID-19 cases

Shanmugam said the state has reported 58 fresh cases on Saturday with 54 of the patients having contact with patients who were already tested positive. The remaining four patients have inter-state travel history.

The Chief Secretary also admitted the delay in getting rapid test kits from China saying the country had sent first set of consignments to the US and has promised to send the second consignment to India. The state was expecting 1 lakh rapid test kits to arrive on Friday.

“Almost 4 lakh kits were ordered. The problem is only a few Chinese companies manufacture these kits and they have limited supply. One consignment has been sent to the US. The second consignment will come to India out of which they will give us some,” Shanmugam said.

He also said the rapid test kits are helpful only to screen larger population and the current system of PCR will be used to confirm the infection in family members of those already tested positive. He also claimed the state has enough PCR test kits and the Centre has been sending them enough supply.