Tamil Nadu Bar Council condemns threat against Karnataka HC judges

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday condemned the threat levelled against judges of the Karnataka High Court who passed the order on wearing of hijab by women from the Muslim community while contending that threatening the “independence of the judiciary is more dangerous to democratic and administration of justice.”

In a letter to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, the Bar Council referred to threats given by members of Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ) against the judges. An Executive Committee member of TNTJ was arrested on Saturday for the comments made at a public meeting on March 17.

“The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is not going into the merits of the case, the aggrieved parties have approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and the same is pending before the Court of Law and the matter is Sub-Judice,” the Bar Council said in the letter.

In these circumstances, the letter said. undermining the Constitutional functionary and sending a threatening message to the Administration of Justice and Judiciary is a highly condemnable one.

“If at all anybody aggrieved by the order, it is free to file an appeal against the order. Threatening the independence of the judiciary is more dangerous to the democratic and administration of justice,” the council said.

It also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for acting in a “swift manner” by arresting the erring person and asked the “Union of India” and the state government concerned to provide adequate police protection to the judges for the free and fair functioning of the Judiciary.

