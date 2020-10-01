Tamil Nadu BJP IT Wing chief shares Hathras victim's video, stokes row

The chief of IT Wing of the Tamil Nadu BJP has stoked a controversy by sharing the video of the Hatras victim and accusing the Congress of doing “cheap politics” on innocent people.

C T R Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday posted a tweet along with the video of the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped saying she “never mentions rape” in her statement.

“This is the video of #Hatras victim. She speaks fluently, Her tongue was not cut. Neither mentions anything about 'rape'. "Italian Mafia's" always does cheap politics on innocent people,” he wrote on his verified Twitter page. Activists pointed out that Nirmal Kumar violated Supreme Court guidelines by identifying the victim.

After his tweet went viral, activists and other Twitter users condemned the IT Wing chief for his comments and posting the video of the girl. However, Nirmal Kumar justified his action saying his “intention” was to “carry the truth which most of the media failed.”

“19-year-old innocent (girl) had lot of courage, gave an interview. She wanted people to know the truth. But no media carried this message. Rather only rumours like tongue was cut were spread. We definitely wanted maximum punishment for these criminals. Intention of my tweet was to carry the truth which most of the media failed yesterday,” he wrote.

He also said media and opposition should stop politicising such incidents and asked them not to conclude from “WhatsApp university” before an official statement from the government or police.