Tamil Nadu BJP leader booked for 'fake news'

Tamil Nadu BJP Yuva Morcha chief Vinoj P Selvam was on Friday booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly posting “fake news” on social media with an intention to create “fear and hatred” among people.

Central Crime Branch’s Cyber Crime Wing said in a press release that Selvam has been booked based on a complaint filed by one Elangovan, a resident of Kilpauk in Chennai. In the complaint, Elangovan alleged that Selvam posted content on his verified Twitter page that is intended to create fear and hatred among people.

In the post, Selvam alleged that over 130 temples have been demolished in Tamil Nadu after the DMK came to power in May 2021.

Selvam, who lost the assembly elections from Harbour constituency, has been booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) and 505 (statement conducting to public mischief).

