Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary S G Suryah arrested

Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary S G Suryah was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police in Chennai Friday night, news agency ANI reported.

He was arrested in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, ANI quoted police officials as saying.

"The arrest of BJP state secretary SG Suryah is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK...These arrests will not deter us & we will continue to be bearers of the uncomfortable truth," Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted.

