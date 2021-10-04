Tamil Nadu BJP to protest outside temples on October 7 

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu will organise protests outside temples on October 7 demanding that the state government roll back its decision to keep temples closed during the weekend citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said party leaders and cadres will organise protests outside major temples across the state on Thursday demanding that temples and other places of worship are allowed to function seven days a week. Following the protest, the minority wing will organise similar agitation outside mosques and churches.

Currently, temples, mosques, and churches remain closed from Friday to Sunday across the state to avoid overcrowding during the weekend.

The latest statement by Chief Minister M K Stalin on extending the “lockdown” till October 31 reiterated that places of worship will remain closed for three days a week.

Annamalai said it was “not fair” on the part of the government to keep temples closed over the weekend at a time “almost everything” has been opened in the state.

He argued that liquor shops owned by TASMAC, private companies and cinema theatres in the state are functioning and the government is also planning to reopen schools for students from Class 1 to Class 8.

“It is very surprising to see that the government is obstructing devotees going to temples, mosques, and churches over the weekend. Not just devotees, but lakhs of people who are dependent on temples are in the lurch wondering about their future. The government should waste no time in allowing temples to be opened on all seven days,” Annamalai said.

While Annamalai will participate in a protest outside Arulmigu Kalikambal Temple in Chennai, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan will lead the agitation outside the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, H Raja (Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram), C P Radhakrishnan (Murugan Temple in Palani), and Prof Srinivasan (Aranganathar Temple in Srirangam).

Annamalai also asked people to participate in the protests.

