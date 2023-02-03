Tamil Nadu bypolls: BJP proposes AIADMK factions to work together, EPS disposes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday made a strong pitch for a “united” AIADMK and a “strong” National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to take on the “evil force” DMK in the by-elections to Erode (east) Assembly constituency, but former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is believed to have ruled out joining hands with O Panneerselvam.

The message from BJP President J P Nadda that EPS and OPS should come together to put up a strong fight against the Congress candidate in the February 27 polls was conveyed to both the leaders separately by the saffron party’s general secretary C T Ravi and Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai here.

“We all know how by-elections happen especially when DMK is known for its usage of money power and misuse of government machinery. We are already seeing that in Erode. That is why a united NDA and united ADMK is much needed to defeat this theeya sakthi (evil force) in this by-election,” Ravi told reporters after meeting EPS and OPS.

He also said the BJP nudged both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to work together in the “interest” of Tamil Nadu and asked everyone to wait till February 7, the last date for filing nominations.

However, sources in the AIADMK told DH that Palaniswami was categorical in ruling out any compromise with Panneerselvam and conveyed to the BJP leaders that the party will not step back from its stated position vis-à-vis Erode (east) bypolls.

“We have no reason to work with Panneerselvam. He is not even a member of the AIADMK, and we don’t want to reach any compromise with him. Our stand was conveyed to Ravi and Annamalai,” a senior leader said.

Sources in the BJP said they have been working behind the scenes to bring about a compromise between the two factions, but the efforts have not yielded desired results so far.

The sources said OPS is ready to sign the B-form to get the Two Leaves symbol for EPS’ candidate, but the latter isn’t ready for such an arrangement.

A senior BJP leader said if there is no compromise between the two factions of the AIADMK, the saffron party has no choice but to support the candidate fielded by Edappadi K Palaniswami as he controls the party, for now.

“This is not our election. Our target is 2024 and we need AIADMK to win the general elections in Tamil Nadu. Any decision that we take now should be helpful for the 2024 strategy. The truth is we cannot antagonise EPS with general elections just a year away and we have to take his side,” the leader told DH on the condition of anonymity.