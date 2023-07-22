Tamil Nadu Cabinet clears investments worth Rs 6,000 crore

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Saturday cleared 10 investment proposals in varied segments, including the nascent electric vehicles (EV) and Global Capacity Centres (GCC) sectors, worth Rs 6,000 crore that would provide job opportunities to 27,000 people.

Highly placed sources told DH that one of the investments in the EV segment will be made in the Hosur-Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri (HDK) region which has now emerged as the hub for the sector with several major players like Ola, Ather, and TVS Motor Company making it their home.

Of the 10 proposals, two are in the EV sector, three in general manufacturing, two GCCs as part of the research and development (R&D) policy, two in textile sector, and one in electronics. “While one EV investment will be done in HDK region, the other one will be near Chennai,” a person aware of the cabinet discussions told DH.

Of the two investment proposals in textile sector, one is on the technical textile segment, the person said, refusing to divulge further details citing “investor sensitivities.”

“The overall value of the proposals cleared today is Rs 6,000 crores bringing employment to about 27,000 persons,” the person added. Another person said the Cabinet proposals also include investment by a major FMCG firm in Tamil Nadu.

The investments come months before the state is to hold its third edition of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in January 2024 and three days after a high level delegation from Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), the largest subsidiary of Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Company, met Chief Minister M K Stalin here.

The delegation gave a commitment to make further investments in the state, where Foxconn has a significant presence with its Sriperumbudur facility assembling high-end Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

The Tamil Nadu government has been bullish on the EV sector – it released an exclusive policy in 2019 and upgraded it in 2023 – accounting for

over 34 per cent of total planned investments in the sector with not just EV firms but battery manufacturers like BYD, Grinntech, Lucas-TVS, and Li Energy setting up their units in the state.

The state, which is already home to top 16 electronics manufacturers, including Nokia, Samsung, Flex, Dell, Motorola, Salcomp, HP, and Foxconn, wants the electronics industry to be on par with automobiles that accounts to 37.6 per cent of the country's automobile and auto component exports, apparel (30.8 percent) and footwear (46.4 percent).