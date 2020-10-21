Tamil Nadu: Chennai textile showroom sealed for breaking Covid-19 lockdown norms

A popular textile showroom in Chennai’s shopping district of T Nagar was sealed on Tuesday for not ensuring physical distancing and flouting Covid-19 protocol over the weekend.

The showroom attracted huge crowds on October 18 due to clearance sale, thereby flouting the rules framed by the government during Covid-19 pandemic. As videos of a large number of people inside the showroom went viral, officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) sealed the premises on Tuesday.

The GCC also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the showroom for not adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

“The showroom flouted rules and videos that went viral showed no steps were taken by the management to ensure Covid-19 rules. People were seen flouting the physical distancing norms. The premises were sealed in accordance with the law,” a GCC official said.

T Nagar is the shopping district of Chennai and houses showrooms of almost all major textile and jewelry brands. The GCC had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for large showrooms to follow when they were allowed to open after the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted gradually.

Tamil Nadu had 6,94,030 positive cases as on Tuesday including 6,46,555 discharges and 10,741 deaths.

In Chennai, the tally was 1,91,754 of which active cases are 11,845.