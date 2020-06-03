Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's tenure extended till October

The Union Government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugham by three months. Shanmugham, who was supposed to retire on July 31, will now attain superannuation on October 31, 2020.

The extension in service/tenure was granted based on a request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said. Shanmugham took over as Chief Secretary on July 1, 2019 after incumbent Girija Vaidyanathan retired. Prior to assuming office, Shanmugham was the state’s finance secretary.