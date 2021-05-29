Tamil Nadu: Children orphaned due to Covid to get financial, educational aid

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that it will deposit Rs 5 lakh each in the name of children who have lost both their parents due to Covid-19 infection and that it will take care of their educational and hostel expenses till their graduation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin released a detailed statement on the financial assistance for children orphaned due to Covid-19 after chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and officials from various departments at the Secretariat.

The government had already announced the setting up of a Task Force in every district under the leadership of the District collector to identify children who have lost their parents, and provide necessary assistance. Stalin said Rs 5 lakh will be deposited in the name of the children who have lost both their parents and that the amount along with interest accrued over the years, will be given to them once they turn 18.

The expenses incurred on education, boarding and lodging of the children in hostels will be taken care of by the government. The Chief Minister also said the affected children will be given priority for admission in government homes and hostels. “In the case of children who have lost both their parents being under the care of their relatives/guardians, they will receive Rs 3,000 as monthly assistance till they attain the age of 18,” Stalin said.

In case of children who have lost one parent to Covid-19, the surviving parent will be given an assistance of Rs 3 lakh. “If a child had lost his/her father or mother earlier, and has now lost the other parent, he/she will also be eligible for an assistance of Rs 5 lakh which will be deposited in their name,” the statement said.

Stalin said every district will form a committee to monitor children's education, while a state-level panel will be constituted to frame guidelines for according assistance to the needy.

The move was welcomed by PMK founder S Ramadoss, and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan.