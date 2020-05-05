Tamil Nadu clocks 500-plus COVID-19 cases for second straight day; tally crosses 4,000

The expanding Koyambedu market cluster led to another massive spurt in COVID-19 numbers in Tamil Nadu with 508 people testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday pushing the tally to beyond 4,000 even as testing is being ramped up.

The number of people affected by the Koyambedu market cluster is over 500 with several people from northern Tamil Nadu districts like Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Villupuram testing positive for the virus.

The state’s tally stood at 4,058 COVID-19 cases with 2,537 active cases as 1,485 have recovered so far. Two more deaths - a 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman – were recorded taking the death toll to 33. Chennai continued to stand at the top with 2,008 cases even as 1,74,828 samples have been tested so far.

Koyambedu market seems to be the biggest cluster after the religious congregation in Delhi with more than 500, including contacts, testing positive for the virus. The market, which is the largest in Tamil Nadu, employs people from across the state and the extent of the spread in its premises could be gauged from the fact that labourers who worked there from several districts from north to central to southern parts of the state contracting the virus.

As the cluster spread across the border – a lorry driver from Wayanad in Kerala tested positive on May 2 and his three family members testing positive on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, under whose department Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) that manages the market falls, appealed to traders and vendors in the premises to get tested voluntarily.

Several district administrations have been involved in tracing those worked at the market premises and the efforts seem to have paid off partly with all cases reported today are the contacts of primary patients, including from outside the cluster.

Separately, the district administrations are also trying to contact vegetable and fruit dealers who had visited the wholesale market in the past few days to buy supplies.

Besides roping in locals, vendors, and also leaders of traders’ associations in the area, the district administrations have made public appeals to the people who either worked or visited the market complex to report themselves and get tested. Most district administrations have quarantined these people at institutions to ensure they do not spread the virus in case they are carrying it.