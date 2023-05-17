TN CM hikes DA for govt employees, pensioners to 42%

Tamil Nadu CM announces 4% DA hike for 16 lakh govt employees, pensioners

The hike comes into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, April 1, 2023

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 17 2023, 15:34 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has approved a 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) hike for state government employees.

The move, which would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore annually to the exchequer, will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and those receiving family pension, an official release said on Wednesday said.

The hike comes into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, April 1, 2023. The DA was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent, the release added.

Further, in the future the state government will effect a DA increase whenever the Central government does so, it said.

India News
Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
Dearness Allowance

