Tamil Nadu CM announces 4% DA hike for 16 lakh govt employees, pensioners

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has approved a 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) hike for state government employees.
The move, which would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore annually to the exchequer, will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and those receiving family pension, an official release said on Wednesday said.
The hike comes into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, April 1, 2023. The DA was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent, the release added.
Read more | Jharkhand Govt hikes DA for state govt employees to 42%
Further, in the future the state government will effect a DA increase whenever the Central government does so, it said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism
Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game
Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets
US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music
Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh
Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7
Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning