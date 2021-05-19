Tamil Nadu CM asks industrialists to use CSR funds to augment oxygen supply

Listing the measures taken by his government to increase oxygen availability for Covid-19 patients in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday appealed to industrialists to focus on procuring oxygen concentrators, generators, and cryogenic tankers through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

At a meeting attended by leading industrialists of the state, Stalin took pains to explain the steps being taken by his administration to ensure smooth functioning of factories even during the state-wide lockdown that has been imposed to contain further spread of Covid-19.

Contending that the state's oxygen allotment from the Centre has been increased to 519 MT a day, Stalin also announced that the government has taken several steps to produce oxygen within the state to meet the growing need, as the state continues to add at least 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections a day.

“The government has granted permission to produce 15 MT oxygen through three oxygen centres, while 7,500 oxygen concentrators are being received through various industry sources. SIPCOT has so far transported 500 cylinders from Singapore by air, and another 1,650 cylinders are being brought via ship from Singapore,” Stalin told the industrialists.

Besides the 519 MT, the state government has been trying to produce oxygen in the state by reopening old factories or launching new centres with the help of large corporates. At the meeting, the Chief Minister also said, an additional 500 cylinders are being arranged for the state through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and electronics major Samsung.

13 mini oxygen centres are being set up with help from industries in the state, while importance is being given to mini oxygen generation centres being set up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Defence, Research, and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“I appeal to the corporates to focus on one sector to help the government's efforts. You can help us in (providing) oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, oxygen flow meters, oxygen cylinders, and cryogenic tanks through your CSR initiatives,” Stalin said.