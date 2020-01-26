Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami greets Padma awardees from state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday greeted the Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu and wished they bring more laurels to the state. Industrialist and TVS Motors Chairman Venu Srinivasan and social worker Krishnammal Jagannathan from Tami Madu are among those named for the Padma Bhushan award by the Centre.

The Lalitha-Saroja Chidambaram duo, Manohar Devadoss, S Ramakrishnan, KS Mahaboob and SM Subani duo and Prof Pradeep Thalappil from Tamil Nadu are the Padma Shri awardees. In a statement, Palaniswami said these persons had brought pride to the state by winning the prestigious awards.

"I greet and laud them on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu as well as myself and wish they bring more laurels to the state by winning more awards," he said. The Chief Minister expressed joy that the personalities have been chosen for the awards in recognition of their contributions in their respective fields.