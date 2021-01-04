Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami, Dy CM O Panneerselvam travel in same car, campaign together

In a rare display of bonhomie, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday travelled in the same car to cover a distance of around 70 km.

The duo, who have had a running battle with each other, also climbed atop an open jeep and campaigned for the party ahead of the Assembly elections due in the first half of this year.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam reached Thoothukudi by air on Monday afternoon and were to reach Cheranmahadevi in neighbouring Tirunelveli district, a distance of around 70 km, by car.

As the chief minister and his deputy came out of the airport, arrangements were made for the duo to travel in the same vehicle.

Before reaching Cheranmahadevi, they also campaigned for the party together, for the first time this election season. The rare display bonhomie comes amid suggestions that Panneerselvam felt sidelined in the party and government after Palaniswami launched his campaign and is issuing advertisements in newspapers that feature only him.

The leaders went to Cheranmahadevi to throw open a memorial built for AIADMK veteran P H Pandian, who as Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly had claimed he had “sky-high powers”. Pandian's son P H Manoj Pandian is one of the senior leaders of the party and member of the AIADMK's steering committee.