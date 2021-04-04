Tamil Nadu CM junks Stalin's charges on Karunanidhi burial

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the government could not allot space at the Marina in Chennai to bury the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 2018 due to earlier precedents and denied incumbent DMK President MK Stalin's allegation that no land was offered to lay to rest his father's mortal remains.

Karunanidhi, earlier as Chief Minister, had said it was not possible to allot space for the late chief ministers K Kamaraj and Janaki Ramachandran in Marina for their respective burial, citing the fact that they were not serving CMs when they died, Palaniswami told an election rally here.

"Mr Karunanidhi was not chief minister when he died," Palaniswami added.

"I only did what Mr Karunanidhi had stated (for Kamaraj and Janaki) and nothing else," he said.

However, his government offered 46,000 sq ft of land worth Rs 180 crore in the city's Guindy locality but Stalin refused to accept the government order issued in this regard, the chief minister added.

However, Stalin went around claiming the government did not even give 6 ft of land, he said about the DMK chief's allegation in election rallies for the April 6 assembly polls.

The DMK had, however, moved the court and secured an order for the burial of Karunanidhi at the Marina, where other late chief ministers — CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa are laid to rest.