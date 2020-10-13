Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami's mother passes away

K Davusayammal, mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday due to heart attack at a private hospital in Salem, 345 km from Chennai.

Davusayammal, 93, was keeping unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at the hospital. She is survived by her two sons, including the Chief Minister, and a daughter.

After hearing his mother’s death, Palaniswami cancelled his official engagements scheduled for Tuesday and rushed to Salem by road. He paid last respects to his mother at the family’s ancestral home in Siluvampalayam in the district on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, and a host of other political leaders condoled Davusayammal’s death and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Panneerselvam is likely to travel to Salem later in the day to personally offer his condolences to Palaniswami.

