Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin begins review of desilting work ahead of Mettur dam opening

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday commenced his two-day review of desilting work in the delta districts by holding discussions with officials here ahead of the customary opening of the sluice gates of the Stanley reservoir (Mettur dam in Salem) on June 12, to facilitate agricultural operations.
The chief minister, who arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Chennai on Thursday night proceeded to Thanjavur by road. After his arrival here, Stalin held a review meet with Thanjavur district officials and enquired about the status of desilting work, which was taken up in April.
He would inspect the ongoing work in the district and later visit Tiruchirappalli to inspect the desilting work in Koozhaiyaru and Nanthiyar in Lalgudi blocks, according to Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru.
Meanwhile, the Tiruchirappalli district administration has restricted the use of drones in view of the chief minister's visit.
