Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalised for routine check-up

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin hospitalised for routine check-up

The Chief Minister has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on downtown Greams Road.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 19:37 ist
M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted on Monday in a hospital here for a routine health check-up.

In a press release, Apollo Hospitals said Stalin has been admitted for a routine health check-up and he would be discharged on July 4.

The Chief Minister has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on downtown Greams Road.

Tamil Nadu
India News
M K Stalin

