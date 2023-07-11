Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to chair meeting of DMK MPs on July 14

DMK President M K Stalin will chair a meeting of party MPs here on July 14 to discuss the strategy to be followed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20 and fine-tune its stand on several issues, including Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Stalin, general secretary Durai Murugan, treasurer T R Baalu, also the leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, will discuss with the MPs on the issues to be raised and discussed during the session. The meeting also comes three days before the Opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru for the second time in a month to discuss the strategy to be adopted against the BJP.

“This is a regular meeting that our party president chairs before every session of Parliament. The leader will tell the MPs the issues to be raised on the floor of the House. Apart from national issues, those concerning the state like Karnataka’s plan to construct a reservoir in Mekedatu across Cauvery will also be raised in the Parliament,” a senior party leader said.

While the party has already expressed its opposition to UCC, the leader said the issue is likely to be raised by DMK along with other political parties in both houses of Parliament. Opposing UCC, Stalin has been taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of trying to stoke communal passions in the country to score a win in the Lok Sabha polls.

DMK has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and 10 MPs in Rajya Sabha, forming a crucial part of the Opposition bloc in Parliament.