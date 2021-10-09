Tamil Nadu CM to have fewer vehicles in convoy

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to have fewer vehicles in convoy

The CM issued directions after reports that people were being inconvenienced as their vehicles are being stopped during the movement of his convoy

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Oct 09 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 16:52 ist
M K Stalin. Credit: PTI file photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the police to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy and not to stop vehicles on the road during his movement.

Sources said the CM issued directions to the police on Saturday after reports that people were being inconvenienced as their vehicles are being stopped during the movement of his convoy.

Accordingly, the number of vehicles in his convoy has come down to six from earlier 12. "The CM has told officials in clear terms that public movement should not be interrupted during his travel. The traffic police has been instructed to follow this strictly," a senior government official said.

The police have been asked to ensure smooth movement of the CM's convoy without disturbing people and the traffic on roads. This is probably the first time that a Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu has issued instructions to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy.

The move by Stalin comes a week after the Madras High Court pulled up the state police for stopping the vehicle of a judge during the movement of CM's convoy.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
convoy
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

 