Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to have fewer vehicles in convoy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the police to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy and not to stop vehicles on the road during his movement.

Sources said the CM issued directions to the police on Saturday after reports that people were being inconvenienced as their vehicles are being stopped during the movement of his convoy.

Accordingly, the number of vehicles in his convoy has come down to six from earlier 12. "The CM has told officials in clear terms that public movement should not be interrupted during his travel. The traffic police has been instructed to follow this strictly," a senior government official said.

The police have been asked to ensure smooth movement of the CM's convoy without disturbing people and the traffic on roads. This is probably the first time that a Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu has issued instructions to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy.

The move by Stalin comes a week after the Madras High Court pulled up the state police for stopping the vehicle of a judge during the movement of CM's convoy.

