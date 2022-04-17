Tamil Nadu CM, Opposition leaders pay tribute to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, leaders of various political parties including the main Opposition AIADMK, paid tributes to late freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai here on Sunday on the occasion of his 267th birth anniversary.

Accompanied by his party colleagues, parliamentarians, alliance party leaders, and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, Stalin paid floral tributes to the portrait which was kept close to the statue of the freedom fighter in the city, an official release said.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader S Ramadoss in his message hailed Chinnamalai as a hero and urged that his history be included in the school syllabus.

The AIADMK, Opposition party in the Assembly, led by party coordinator O Panneerselvam, senior leaders M Thambidurai, former state ministers D Jayakumar and B Valarmathi paid floral tributes to the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai in Chennai. Former chief minister and AIADMK joint coordinator K Palaniswami and senior leaders, including P Thangamani and S Semmalai, paid their respects to the portrait of Chinnamalai in Salem, a party release said.

