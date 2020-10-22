Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami greets Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday

TN CM greets Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday

  Oct 22 2020
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and wished him good health and peace to serve the nation.

Palaniswami, who sent a bouquet to Shah, said: "I have great pleasure in conveying my best wishes to you on your birthday. I pray the Almighty to grant you many more years of good health and peace to serve the nation."

Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the home minister after coming to power for a second term in 2019.

The Prime Minister and several others have greeted Shah on his birthday.

